Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.88

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 6407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,091,000 after acquiring an additional 220,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,857,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

