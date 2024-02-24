Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $389.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

