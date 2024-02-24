Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,112,215.83 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CPMG Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,620,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

