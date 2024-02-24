Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.54. Intuit has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $668.24. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.