International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 613.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 532,953 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $42,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,394,000 after acquiring an additional 530,595 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 318,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE IFF opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

