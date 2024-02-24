International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.57.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

