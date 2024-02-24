InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,215 ($78.25).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 8,752 ($110.20) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,086 ($64.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,764 ($110.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,114.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,436.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,561.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,092.53%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.