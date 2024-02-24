Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.99. 33,810,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,654,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.