Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $225.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.27.

PODD stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,742,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

