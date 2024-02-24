Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Cut by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Insulet by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock traded down $12.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.21. 1,928,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,435. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.62. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.