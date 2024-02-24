Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 on March 31st

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $234.08 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $236.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.88 and its 200-day moving average is $155.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 195,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 166,398 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

