Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 106.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

