Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells 20,033 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $13,622.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,889 shares in the company, valued at $598,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $130.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 754,945 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,771 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

