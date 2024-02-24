Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells 128,277 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 400 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 37.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 106,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

