Insider Selling: Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) CEO Sells 19,095 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Air Lease's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Air Lease by 7.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

