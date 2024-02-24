Insider Buying: NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($196,078.43).
NICO Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 23.94 and a current ratio of 5.93.
About NICO Resources
