Insider Buying: NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($196,078.43).

NICO Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 23.94 and a current ratio of 5.93.

About NICO Resources

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for nickel. The company operates its flagship Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

