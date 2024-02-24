Insider Buying: Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) SVP Buys $31,640.00 in Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael D. Mulford purchased 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $15.10 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $237.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

