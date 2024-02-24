Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys $3,324,773.60 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,324,773.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,876,617 shares in the company, valued at $230,438,797.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 126,947 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,947.97.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,868.10.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,530.40.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $690,722.43.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $230,014.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,176,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

