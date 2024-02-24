Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys $3,324,773.60 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,324,773.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,876,617 shares in the company, valued at $230,438,797.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 126,947 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,947.97.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,868.10.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,530.40.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $690,722.43.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $230,014.40.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,176,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
