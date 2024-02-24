Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INO. Oppenheimer raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $179.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

