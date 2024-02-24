Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Releases Earnings Results

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

INGXF opened at $5.72 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.47%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

