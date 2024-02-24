Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

