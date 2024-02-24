Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $89.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $81.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Shares of IR opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

