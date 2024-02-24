Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.14

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.14 and last traded at $119.14, with a volume of 860911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.13.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Recommended Stories

