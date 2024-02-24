Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $20.06. Indivior shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 40,022 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 403.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Trading Down 0.1 %

Indivior Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,063.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

