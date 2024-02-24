IMAX’s (IMAX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

IMAX Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Shares of IMAX opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $846.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

