Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

ITW stock opened at $260.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.71 and a 200-day moving average of $244.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.