Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $51,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $260.13 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.43.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

