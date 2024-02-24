IDT (NYSE:IDT) vs. Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Head-To-Head Contrast

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 3.05% 20.74% 8.17% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDT and Spark New Zealand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.24 billion 0.73 $40.49 million $1.45 24.74 Spark New Zealand $2.77 billion 2.13 $699.27 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

81.3% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IDT and Spark New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

IDT has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDT beats Spark New Zealand on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data. It also offers BOSS Money for international money remittance, and related value and payment transfer services; and Leaf, a digital wallet services which operates money transfer businesses, as well as net2phone, a unified cloud communication services, which includes voice, texting, and chat services to enable smarter business conversations. In addition, the company provides IDT Digital Payments enables businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers to offer prepaid digital offerings including mobile airtime top-up, mobile data bundles, digital gift cards, and prepaid utility payments through its Zendit platform; and BOSS Revolution Calling, which provides international long-distance voice services primarily to immigrant communities in the United States and Canada. Further, it offers IDT Global, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and IDT Express, a unique self-serve portal that offers SMBs the power to purchase DIDs, manage IPs, select termination quality, make payments, and other services. The company also provides Awards2Go, a B2B incentive, loyalty, and customer appreciation gift card solution; and IO Security which provides automation to remediation. IDT Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service. The company also provides IT infrastructure, business cloud, business and outsourced telecommunications, software, data analytics, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it offers local, national, and international telephone and data services; finance products; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. It serves consumers, households, small businesses, government, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

