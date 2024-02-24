ICON Market Cap Hits $250.10 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $250.10 million and $10.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,544,604 coins and its circulating supply is 980,545,374 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,541,025.052783. The last known price of ICON is 0.24816248 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $12,366,307.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.