ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $170.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ICFI. Sidoti lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Get ICF International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICF International

ICF International Trading Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICFI opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 52 week low of $99.08 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 63.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.