Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 186.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

