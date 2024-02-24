Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $364.82

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $364.82 and last traded at $364.18, with a volume of 59102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $354.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.79.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.