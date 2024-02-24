Hub Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Hub Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of HUBG opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.81.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.