Hub Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of HUBG opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 1,423.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 370,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 76,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

