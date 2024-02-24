Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394,364 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 45.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $2,131,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 12.1 %

RBA opened at $76.68 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

