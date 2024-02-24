Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,495 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,495 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $30,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $111.36 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

