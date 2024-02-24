Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 259,025 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,025 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.34% of CubeSmart worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 145,313 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 92.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after buying an additional 886,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.