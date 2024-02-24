Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 253.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 227,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $85.97 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

