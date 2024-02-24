Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 11,125 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $24,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $86.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

