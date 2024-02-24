Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92 to $2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.589 billion to $5.743 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-2.040 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.27 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.