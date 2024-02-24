Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $33,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

