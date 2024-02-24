Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.21% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 5,497.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Real Estate alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Down 0.2 %

SRS stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.