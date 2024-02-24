Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $58,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,298,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,369,592.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,298,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,369,592.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,564 shares of company stock worth $8,153,963 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.