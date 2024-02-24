Hollencrest Capital Management Has $72,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

