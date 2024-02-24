Hollencrest Capital Management Has $26,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $150.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

