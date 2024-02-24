Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

REKR opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

