Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 977 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

