Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 21,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.05% of RealReal worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RealReal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,186 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in RealReal by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in RealReal by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 815,955 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

