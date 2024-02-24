Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

About Hochschild Mining

HOC stock opened at GBX 92.25 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 60.50 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £474.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,845.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.94.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.