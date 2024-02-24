Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
