HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair cut HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HireRight by 472.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

