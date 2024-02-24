Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.59. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 140,278 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -192.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

